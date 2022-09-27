The court of public opinion

In court and in front of a judge, Fairbanks attorney and thrice-failed Senate candidate Joe Miller asserted that descriptions of his client (David Eastman, a legislator and member of the Oath Keepers militia) as an anti-Semite and a white supremacist were “outrageous” and “frankly libelous.”
Although Rep. Eastman’s anti-semitism and commitment to white supremacy are irrelevant to his legal qualifications to hold office, they are also extremely obvious. I am publicly asserting that Rep. Eastman is an anti-Semite and a white supremacist, that he is particularly bigoted against Alaska Natives, and furthermore that Mr. Miller is well aware of this.
Does Mr. Miller have the courage and integrity to follow through on his belief that this is a libelous claim? If so, I eagerly await notification of a lawsuit.