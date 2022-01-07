 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

The Coup that wasn’t

To the Editor: The catastrophic January sixth Capital riot was not by any stretch of imagination a realistic coup to take over the Government. While in then President Trump’s deranged mind he apparently believed that he actually won the election, to argue that a QAnon inspired mob, some dressed in Clown suits, could prevent the Government from certifying the election is the height of hysterical thinking. The only two groups of people (besides Trump) making this argument are Leftist Democrats and allied News Media pundits. By CBS polling, only about seven percent of the population believe that Trump actually won the election. The bottom line here is that it takes a lot more than an unruly mob breaking into the capitol to bring down the government of our still Great Republic of Lincoln, Adams and Washington.

Indeed, after the Capital was secured, then Majority leader McConnell calmly reconvened the Senate with Vice President Pence presiding. McConnell had notably long since ceased supporting Trump’s laughable attempts to claim election victory. As always occurs in a true free democracy there were legitimate debates on election irregularities. But at the end of the day the election was duly certified.

However, because of Trump’s meltdown and unwillingness as Commander in Chief to halt the tragic capital occupation despite numerous requests from Republican Congressional leaders, Vice President Pence effectively had to serve as de facto President until Biden’s inauguration while Trump fumed. For all Practical purposes, Trump, (like former Governor Sarah Palin) is now in the rear view mirror never to return to the Presidency.

Nevertheless, because Trump is the best thing that ever happened to Democrats, House Speaker Pelosi is still trying to stir the pot with a hand-picked committee excluding some members chosen by the Minority Leader. Indeed, approved Republican member Liz Cheney, recently stated that after uncountable subpoenas the committee has learned that numerous Trump supporters called him during the riots and asked why he was fiddling while the Capital burned. What a news flash considering that 90% of the American electorate already know this. Clearly the public isn’t getting the bipartisanship it voted for.

William Hibler,

Fairbanks

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.