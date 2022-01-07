The Coup that wasn’t

To the Editor: The catastrophic January sixth Capital riot was not by any stretch of imagination a realistic coup to take over the Government. While in then President Trump’s deranged mind he apparently believed that he actually won the election, to argue that a QAnon inspired mob, some dressed in Clown suits, could prevent the Government from certifying the election is the height of hysterical thinking. The only two groups of people (besides Trump) making this argument are Leftist Democrats and allied News Media pundits. By CBS polling, only about seven percent of the population believe that Trump actually won the election. The bottom line here is that it takes a lot more than an unruly mob breaking into the capitol to bring down the government of our still Great Republic of Lincoln, Adams and Washington.
Indeed, after the Capital was secured, then Majority leader McConnell calmly reconvened the Senate with Vice President Pence presiding. McConnell had notably long since ceased supporting Trump’s laughable attempts to claim election victory. As always occurs in a true free democracy there were legitimate debates on election irregularities. But at the end of the day the election was duly certified.
However, because of Trump’s meltdown and unwillingness as Commander in Chief to halt the tragic capital occupation despite numerous requests from Republican Congressional leaders, Vice President Pence effectively had to serve as de facto President until Biden’s inauguration while Trump fumed. For all Practical purposes, Trump, (like former Governor Sarah Palin) is now in the rear view mirror never to return to the Presidency.
Nevertheless, because Trump is the best thing that ever happened to Democrats, House Speaker Pelosi is still trying to stir the pot with a hand-picked committee excluding some members chosen by the Minority Leader. Indeed, approved Republican member Liz Cheney, recently stated that after uncountable subpoenas the committee has learned that numerous Trump supporters called him during the riots and asked why he was fiddling while the Capital burned. What a news flash considering that 90% of the American electorate already know this. Clearly the public isn’t getting the bipartisanship it voted for.
William Hibler,
Fairbanks