The cost of special sessions

To the editor: I find it interesting that our governor and Legislature, who claim to be working for “all” Alaskans, cannot or will not let go of their individual priorities so they can compromise on determining the needs — not wants — but the needs of the residents they purport to represent and come together to find how to meet those needs, be it with or without their “precious” PFD.

Instead, they keep muddling along with special sessions, which are costing the state how much? We have had three so far and a fourth is being proposed when they should have been able to do their job in a regular session. Shame on the whole lot!

How many items in the budget, including a PFD, could have been covered by what these special sessions to date have cost the state?

