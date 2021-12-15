You have permission to edit this article.
The cost of life

To the editor: Anybody else sick and tired of getting penalized for owning a home in the borough? Or having a shed to store your firewood or snowmachine or four-wheeler or even Christmas decorations and the kids’ bicycles? How about that chicken coop, do you think its fair to have to basically rent these structures from the government? How about your rentals, do you think its fair that the government makes almost as much as you do on your investments each year?

I’ve been here for 42 years paying my property taxes on time every year, and the fact that I will never be able to afford to retire here makes me mad. I’ve spent most of my 65 years building my life here, and it’s a damn shame I will have to sell it all just to be able to retire. I think it’s time the borough starts giving back to us. Maybe some credits for the years we’ve paid taxes to bring the costs down as we get older, like a longevity bonus. So we work our whole life to pay off our home and then we have to pay thousands of dollars a year to keep it. It’s just not right!

Do they not realize we still have to pay outrageous prices to heat our homes and to pay for electricity and maintenance? I recently wrote every member of the Assembly and only one responded. They don’t represent us. They represent themselves, and we pay for their retirements and vacations and five days a month to stay home. We can’t let them keep raising our property values and take more and more of our hard-earned money. I believe it’s criminal. I have a lot of ideas to change the way they tax us but nobody will listen. To think that after paying thousands and thousands of dollars for 40 to 50 years they can take it all away if you can’t pay them and get behind. Again, I think it’s criminal.

It’s time to put a cap on this or pretty soon we will all be homeless.

