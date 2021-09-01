You have permission to edit this article.
The cost of Covid care

To the editor: Reading Mr. Spitzberg’s letter Tuesday, I was so glad that his dog, WuWu, got the care she needed. However, that got me to thinking, what’s the cost of a hospital stay for Covid-19 at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital? Surely it isn’t free.

Maybe the comparison between a free vaccination and a Covid hospital stay could be described by someone in accounting at the hospital. Mr. Spitzberg enumerated the charges for different procedures. The same could be done for procedures necessary to treat Covid patients who need hospitalization. Descriptions of this type of care — intensive care, oxygen, etc. — sound way more expensive than, say, an appendectomy.

Maybe an explanation of this sort would encourage more people to get the free vaccine and not have to suffer financially as well as physically.

How about it, a shot in the arm or a shot in the wallet, potentially?

