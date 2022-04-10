 Skip to main content
The concept of race

To the editor: The concept of race — that physical features determine intelligence, ability, character — does not exist in science. There are no genes for race. The DNA associated with physical features is a small fraction of the human genome, and does not correlate to anything else. From Dostoevsky, humanity is infinitely diverse and resists classification.

The concept of race is cultural, not scientific. It was created to justify the persecution and slaughter of those who look, think, or act differently. The terms “mixed race,” “mixing of the races,” “inferior/superior races,” and “interracial marriage” are from a brutal, ignorant past and should have no meaning today. No one deserves to be persecuted — the only inferior people are those who persecute others. From Shakespeare, it is the heretic who builds the fire, not the one who burns in it. Likewise, marriage is about love and commitment. It has nothing to do with skin color, ethnicity, religion, gender.

The science used to justify “race” is fraudulent, propped by bigotry and greed — it always has been. There are no human races, only human beings.

And all human beings need self-expression, purpose and respect as much as they need food and water. Again from Shakespeare, none can be called deformed but the unkind. He gave the best dialogue to the persecuted and outcast of society, in order to turn society upside down.

