The complicity of pro-life, pro-gun declarations

To the editor: I am certainly aware that those on the religious right seem to not have been endowed by their “creator” with the power to reason but instead blindly follow along with their flocks, bending their “thinking” to conform to preconceived notions of how things should be. Even though there is little hope of influencing this mindset, I will offer them this viewpoint.

Almost without exception, the conservative politicians that you vote for claim to be “pro-life.” They say they oppose abortion, and some honestly do, as opposed to those who just claim the position to get your vote, but they refuse to support doing anything about mass killing machines — assault weapons and associated high capacity clips, the design of which has only one purpose: to rapidly kill large numbers of human beings.

They will enthusiastically declare to you that the life of a fetus, or unborn child if you prefer, is paramount, even at great danger to the life of the potential mother, and that this little life, long before it is breathing or sentient or has thoughts, hopes, dreams, memories or aspirations, is the most sacred of all and must be protected from all danger. They will go to herculean efforts to ensure that no fetuses are aborted.

On the other hand, when confronted with the epidemic of mass shootings in this country — shootings in which indisputably living, breathing, sentient human beings, including trusting defenseless children with hopes, dreams, aspirations, memories, brothers, sisters, parents, grandparents, etc, are slaughtered — these same politicians only quote the Second Amendment, offer insincere prayers, and do nothing. It is inconceivable that those who refuse to consider significant gun control can call themselves “pro-life.”

It is about time that you wake up and recognize that you are being used. Those who vote for these politicians are, by their direct action of steering control to these people, complicit in the continuation of the mass killings in this country. If I were you, I would be begging forgiveness from my god, and I would change my ways.

