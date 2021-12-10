The commendable efforts of flexible parents

To the editor: In past years if school buses could not transport students, our district schools were closed.
This year, pick-up and drop-off of students at school takes on an unprecedented place in the lives of both staff and families at Joy Elementary K-8 as it has at all our district schools; staff serve additional duties overseeing the safety of our students at pick-up and drop-off, while families are doing an incredible job of adapting to the changing school start times and absence of school based transportation every other week.
School start times were adjusted this year at Joy K-8 from an official student drop-off time of 7:45 in previous years to this year’s official drop-off time of 8:45 a.m. in direct conflict with parents and caregivers working 8-5 jobs. Add the additional challenge of school buses now running only every other week and we have a perfect storm of obstacles for our working parents and caregivers struggling with the responsibilities of both family and work.
Each day I see parents and caregivers bringing or taking away loads of kids into the drop-off and pick-up zones at the school after having been in the lineup for 10-20 minutes of waiting. Parents have been forced to adjust work schedules, implement lots of good old-fashioned car pooling and “takes a village” strategies to get kids to school and back home. I have talked with enough parents to know this has not been easy, nor sustainable, for our Title 1 community.
We as a staff at Joy are humbled and inspired by the love, patience and caution parents display as they negotiate the parking traffic flow to pick up and drop off their children. That parents and caregivers find ways to leave work, delay going to work or compromise daily routine to get our students safely to and from school makes our day.
Thank you, Joy families. Joy K-8 staff appreciate all you are doing.
Joseph Rueter,
Fairbanks