 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The collective works of community

To the editor: [Thursday] I testified in support of amending and passing the Fairbanks Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.

To those who are hopeless: It is never too late to make the world a more livable place. Yes, change is slow, but every fraction of a degree of climate warming that we can prevent, the better the future will be.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.