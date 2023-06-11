The collective works of community

To the editor: [Thursday] I testified in support of amending and passing the Fairbanks Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
To those who are hopeless: It is never too late to make the world a more livable place. Yes, change is slow, but every fraction of a degree of climate warming that we can prevent, the better the future will be.
I really appreciate the words of one of the ralliers outside the meeting. He essentially said, “Have a party with your friends and do something.” We all have at least a couple friends, why not invite them over and get something done? It doesn’t have to be climate related, but it could be planting a garden together, starting a daycare co-op, building a shed.
The point is to be in community with each other so that when the time comes to do something collective (like voting for those who will take action against climate change) we can. So that we can talk about our dreams for the future and set our own goals. Get in touch! I’d love to have you over for tea and mending.