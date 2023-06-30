The cold case death of Durga Owens-Hawman

To the editor: July 8, 2023, will mark the 24th anniversary of the death of our dear young friend and neighbor, Durga Owens-Hawman.
He was cowardly and brutally murdered on July 8, 1999, at mile 53.5 Steese Highway, up in the hills of the Chatanika Valley. After 24 years there is still no one arrested and behind bars.
There was an investigation by he Alaska State Trooper detectives and criminal investigators who went from Fairbanks to Central and up to Circle City. The results were amazing. The district attorney at the time dismissed the case as if it never happened.
It's good to know that there are people in Fairbanks and the Chatanika valley who still care and are concerned about what happened to our dear young friend. Durga would be 32 years old.
I find it most interesting, reading the pros and cons from all the bloggers who have commented on my letters over many years.
It is my belief and opinion that some day we will see some kind of evidence or confession to convict the person who committed this heinous crime.
No one need believe me; just ask the district attorney for yourself. I guess one would have had to have been up on the hillside to know what really happened on that dark day on July 8,1999.
If people dig deep and search well, they may just find who the killer is for themselves.