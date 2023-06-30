 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The cold case death of Durga Owens-Hawman

To the editor: July 8, 2023, will mark the 24th anniversary of the death of our dear young friend and neighbor, Durga Owens-Hawman.

He was cowardly and brutally murdered on July 8, 1999, at mile 53.5 Steese Highway, up in the hills of the Chatanika Valley. After 24 years there is still no one arrested and behind bars.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.