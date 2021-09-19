You have permission to edit this article.
The clear choice for Seat G

To the editor: There is a clear choice of candidates for North Star Borough Assembly Seat G. I fully support Kristan Kelly.

Ms. Kelly is a highly respected educator with considerable experience at Monroe Catholic, FNSB’s BEST homeschool program, and the North Star Middle College, (a partnership between UAF and FNSB).

She is fiscally cautious and supports the borough tax cap. Kristan is a thoughtful and supportive advocate for our military and is exploring tax incentives to spur critical new home construction associated with the F35 deployment.

At a recent Chamber of Commerce assembly candidate forum, she presented a characteristically sensible and reasonable approach to planning and zoning issues across the borough. She understands the powerful impact that meaningful support to our community education system (K-12, technical and university) has on building a quality workforce and a desirable community in which to live.

Ms. Kelly grasps and communicates the complexities of borough governance, sharpened in her time as a news reporter. And in these days of loud voices and clamor, she thoughtfully and respectfully seeks to understand the interests and perspectives of others. She is calm and steady. She has demonstrated an ability to reach out — and listen — to all constituents and all sides of an issue, before driving for results.

Kristan Kelly is a clear and excellent choice for Assembly Seat G.

