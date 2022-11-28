The civil rights of firewood

To the editor: Amanda Byrd’s article in the Nov. 27, 2022, FDNM on firewood leaves out a very important fact. That is the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, or ADA, is a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination based on disability. People who can cut their own firewood are not subject to the regulating of dry firewood for dryness. The State of Alaska does not inspect individual homes for dry firewood. The State of Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation only makes sellers of firewood meet the dry requirement. Therefore, disabled people who buy firewood are forced to buy dry firewood.
My sister-in-law, Rebecca Williams, who lives 30 miles down the Parks Highway from Fairbanks, is disabled and a widow. She has steel pins in one ankle and is 66 years old. She is out of firewood and cannot get dry firewood delivered because suppliers are out of dry firewood for immediate delivery. I have called Sen. Dan Sullivan’s office, the U.S. attorney, the FBI, the borough mayor’s office, DEC, and the governor’s office about this problem.
The only answer I get is to file an ombudsmen complaint and wait on a reply. That is where it stands now. I have also asked a very expensive lawyer to take the case and am waiting for a response. From my research, the American with Disabilities ACT is being ignored and violated. This is a federal offense. The FBI said this is a civil matter and that they only have people and time to investigate criminal cases. I have filed a complaint with the federal ADA office about this.
As I see it, Rebecca Williams’ civil rights are being violated by the State of Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.