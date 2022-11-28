 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The civil rights of firewood

To the editor: Amanda Byrd’s article in the Nov. 27, 2022, FDNM on firewood leaves out a very important fact. That is the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, or ADA, is a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination based on disability. People who can cut their own firewood are not subject to the regulating of dry firewood for dryness. The State of Alaska does not inspect individual homes for dry firewood. The State of Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation only makes sellers of firewood meet the dry requirement. Therefore, disabled people who buy firewood are forced to buy dry firewood.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.