The candidate we need on our school board

To the editor: Rep. Tip O’Neill said, “All politics is local.” I think he was right. It is extremely important that we elect the right people to make decisions that directly affect our future and quality of life in the North Star Borough.
I had the privilege of serving on the Fairbanks school board in the late 1990s. When I ran for my first term, I could not have foreseen the challenges and important decisions that would come before the board. What I learned is that there are important qualifications that good candidates bring to that decision making body.
First and foremost, caring concern for our children and youth is essential. Having children in our schools heightens that commitment and provides valuable insight. The second most important qualification is business experience. In addition to academic-related decisions, the school board makes significant decisions regarding the budget, capital projects and renovations, and contract negotiations.
Any candidate who has some experience as a teacher or administrator has a huge advantage in understanding the actual classroom implications of decisions made by the board.
This year we have a candidate who meets and exceeds these qualities. Les Nichols was born in Fairbanks, he has children in our schools, he has significant experience as a teacher and administrator, and currently, he is a successful businessman with a vested interest in quality education in our community.
Please join me in voting for Les Nichols for school board.