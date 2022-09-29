 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The candidate we need on our school board

To the editor: Rep. Tip O’Neill said, “All politics is local.” I think he was right. It is extremely important that we elect the right people to make decisions that directly affect our future and quality of life in the North Star Borough.

I had the privilege of serving on the Fairbanks school board in the late 1990s. When I ran for my first term, I could not have foreseen the challenges and important decisions that would come before the board. What I learned is that there are important qualifications that good candidates bring to that decision making body.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.