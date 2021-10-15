The bus situation

To the editor: Where do I start this whole bus situation. Once every three weeks — now every two weeks — we drop off and pick up. As a parent I am upset with the situation.
We pay property taxes for education of our children. How can they be educated if they can’t get to school? Many of our kids didn’t attend school last year and are already behind. Most parents are back to work and cannot afford to lose the money to drop off and pick up students or don’t have the grandparents, friends or other options.
Why did the school district change bus services with a company that cannot fulfill the need of our community? The mayor said it was beyond his control and was in the hands of the borough mayor. Other states have called in the National Guard to make sure kids get to school. Why are ours suffering? They already lost a year, and they cannot afford to miss another year of schooling.
I want their future to have possibilities but it’s looking very bleak. I want to be their voice and tell our borough mayor to step it up and supply our kids with a away to attend an education that we pay for and they deserve. This effects our whole community.
Borough officials, get your poop in a group for our kids and our community.
