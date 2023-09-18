The borough vote is an important one

To the editor: On Oct. 3 I’ll be voting for Liz Reeves-Ramos, Scott Crass and Nick LaJiness for Borough Assembly. As a 50-year resident of Fairbanks, I look for candidates committed to building a bright future for Fairbanks, candidates who will listen to all citizens with an open mind, candidates who prioritize the safety of our residents, and candidates who are committed to fiscal responsibility and smart budgeting. LaJiness, Crass and Reeves-Ramos share these commitments.
Crass, Reeves-Ramos and LaJiness all understand that strong schools are at the center of a thriving local economy. As a community we must continually work to attract and retain a skilled workforce. LaJiness, Crass and Reeves-Ramos know that we must have resources that appeal to prospective residents when they explore employment options. Quality public schools are one of the most important resources we can offer future residents, and they should be funded at the level the district requests.