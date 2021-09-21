The borough needs Kristan Kelly

To the editor: It is said in real estate the three most important things are location, location, location. For Kristan Kelly the three most important reasons for being on the Borough Assembly are community, community, community.
Kristan is tenacious in all things but when asked about our borough resources, her excitement jumps to a whole new level. Her love of the outdoors, education, health and safety stand out in conversation.
Those who know Kristan are well aware she is the right candidate for tBorough Assembly. For those who don’t know her, here are some of her priorities.
Kristan supports continued and possibly increased funding for Parks and Recreation and will look into partnering with DOT as well as federal and military agencies to fund projects such as linking the university trail system through the corridor along Farmers Loop Road and Creamer’s Refuge to Birch Hill.
Kristan’s family hunts for their annual meat supply and realizes the importance of having safe, designated shooting ranges for sighting in guns. She also supports the new state and federally funded law enforcement training center being located in the borough.
Kristan worked at Monroe for 12 years where she taught religion before accepting a position with the Fairbanks North Star Borough B.E.S.T. homeschool program. While there as a contact teacher and counselor, she was instrumental in guiding many hundreds of students, including my daughter, into future successful endeavors. Now as a counselor for North Star College, in partnership with UAF, she is advising high school students in selecting appropriate college-level classes.
Kristan has volunteered countless hours for organizations such as the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks (NSCF), coordinating fundraising events and assisting at ski races.
Please vote on Oct. 5 and if you can vote early, please do. Our community needs Kristan Kelly.