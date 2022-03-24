The borough and Big Labor

To the editor: I want to thank the News-Miner for Jim Gilbertoni’s Community Perspective on Sunday, March 20, on the new proposed recreation center. His article is right on.
He cannot understand the logic of going down this rabbit hole. Let me explain to the assembly majority the logic on this project.
Last fall, Big Labor funded three candidates for Borough Assembly. They tricked some of us into thinking these three would act in the best interest of residents, equally. The truth is that Big Labor funded these candidates to get a payback. These three, along with union employee Mindy O’Neil (assembly president) and Andrew (no common sense) Cooper, are there to funnel tax payer dollars into union accounts.
The new recreation center will employ union workers to build and hire borough employees (union members) to staff. These new union members employed at the new recreation center will get annual raises, and thus, union dues receipts will increase each year. Mindy and her minions aren’t looking out for private sector businesses. Private sector businesses don’t hire union for the most part. They need more borough employees in more borough-owned and -operated buildings.
You can bet that David Guttenberg, Kristen Kelly and Savannah Fletcher have marching orders from the union leaders who funded their campaigns, and Mindy is there to enforce those orders. These people are hoping to get voters to approve a bond issue to help fund this recreation center. That means your property taxes/rent will be going up.
Three seats on the assembly are up for election/re-election this fall. If voters are duped again to support Big Labor candidates, may God help us.