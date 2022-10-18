The big work of running for office

To the editor: When a person runs for office it’s never done alone.
As a soon-to-be City Council member I’d like to thank the raft of people it took to run my race.
When filing paperwork, a candidate must name a treasurer. I’m indebted to my dear friend, Shaun Sims, for filling that role. Her care with numbers and details made handling donations and expenditures easier than it really was. She was also a fantastic cheerleader.
After filing, I gathered a small cadre of people who helped me draft my platform and candidate biography. I find it hard to brag on myself but easy to share my passion about my city. This group helped me focus on how to talk about who I am and what was important to me and my city.
From there the ground work got underway; the forums, the face-to-face with constituents, marching in parades, meeting with donors, and talking with local leaders. During these frantic months, I met up with other municipal candidates and as a group — we shared ideas and time together — and I loved it. Fairbanks is full of people who care about our town, and I couldn’t be more proud of all of us.
That said, no one running for office can do it without volunteers. These are the boots on the ground. These folks, many of whom I never met, did door knocking, phone calls, handed out literature, waved signs and stuffed envelopes. This army of people did so in spite of the weather and always with a smile. I am indebted to them.
And then comes Election Day. I thank the voters who filled in the little oval next to my name. It is very humbling.
Last but not least, I want to thank my fellow candidates, Richard Croteau and Sean MacDonald, for being positive and friendly along the way. Putting your name on a ballot is a big deal. I celebrate their efforts, and I hope more folks will do the same.
I’m so excited to get underway and see what the next three years bring.
