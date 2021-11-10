The bicyclist and the death dash

To the editor: Monday, Nov. 1, a beautiful warm day with lots of sunshine. I am on my way to pay property taxes.
I am in my vehicle on Danby Street in the left turn/straight ahead lane behind two vehicles who were also stopped because of the traffic light. My mind and eyes are on the traffic light and the vehicles ahead. The light turns green and the vehicles start moving, me also. I am almost to the pedestrian painted area for crossing Danby Street when out of nowhere an idiot on a bicycle crosses in front of me and just behind the car ahead at a high rate of speed.
How did he safely make it across the traffic lane on my right? If that guy thought he was a cat with nine lives, he lost eight of them that day. He won’t be so lucky next time. And our governor wants to add four-wheelers and snowmachines to the mix. Ignorance at the highest level.
Business will be great for emergency rooms and funeral homes.
