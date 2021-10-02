The Bible and masks
To the editor: Lance Roberts is either biblically illiterate, a “false prophet” or both when he suggests that the Bible prohibits masks for health reasons.
Indeed, Leviticus 13:45-46 requires people with leprosy to wear a mask, socially distance, and warn people by crying out “unclean, unclean” when they encounter other people. Modern biblical scholars have interpreted the reference to “leprosy” (i.e. “tzaraat”) to mean any odious communicable disease, which would include Covid (i.e. “a defiling disease” — New International Version). This passage of Leviticus clarifies that people with such a disease (i.e. “matzora”) have special obligations to not contaminate and infect other people. Conversely, all Christians have a duty to tend to the sick. (Matthew 10:8) In other words, all the faithful — both the sick and well — have a duty to work to heal the sick, and to prevent the spread of infectious disease, which the gospels report Jesus as doing on numerous occasions.
Another passages of the Old Testament confirms this duty to protect others with masks. Moses covered his face with a mask after conveying God’s message to protect the people from the brilliance of his face cause by God’s words to him. (Exodus 34:33) This would suggest that masking to protect other people is considered a good thing in the Bible. A women may cover her face to express modesty (Genesis 24:65). A person may use a mask to trick someone into doing a righteous act. (Genesis 38). Nothing in the Bible prohibits the use of masks for health reasons.
Masks may be used to hide sinfulness. (Job 24:15) But this use of masks is not necessarily bad because the faithful are warned of hypocrites who “wear a mask” to deceive the faithful: i.e. the proverbial wolf in sheep’s clothing. (Matthew 7:15; See also 2 Corinthians 11:18.) The faithful should not be led astray by an evil-doer’s “mask.” The faithful should not judge a would-be prophet by his profession of faith, but by the consequences of his actions. (2 Corinthians 11:13-15) We have been warned, “They profess to know God, but they deny him by their works. They are detestable, disobedient, unfit for any good work.” Titus 1:16
Lance Roberts professes to know God, but works to deceive the faithful into needlessly exposing the faithful to the odious disease of Covid, and causing the faithful to needlessly risk their lives, the lives of loved ones, and the lives of neighbors. In this regard, Lance Roberts is nothing more than an instrument of the Great Deceiver, and should be cast out of the congregation of the faithful.
Additionally, Lance Roberts is falsely attempting to advance political notions of freedom (commandments of men) as religious doctrine (commandments of God). The Bible teaches that it is sinful to ‘teach as doctrines the commandments of men.” Mark 7: 6-7