The best information possible

To the editors: In the flurry of election-themed publications, there’s one point I’ve not seen clearly expressed: In the contest for the U.S. House of Representatives, if you rank the red — that is, vote for Sarah Palin or Nick Begich in any order — you’re also voting for Vladimir Putin.
This is no liberal fantasy. Rep. Kevin McCarthy is in line to become Speaker of the House if his Republican party dominates, and he has been very clear about disapproving of U.S. expenditures in support of Ukrainian defense. Putin surely hopes such views prevail.