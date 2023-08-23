 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The best childcare provider is mom

To the editor: I was extremely disappointed with the opinion on childcare by the Daily News-Miner. Let's take a more common sense look at that issue.

Our society, both at the state and at the national level, pays for necessities for "poor" people. The working classes pay taxes to support those who don't work. One could argue that these services, such as food, health care, housing, are necessities. These people could perish without the services. Having children is a choice. Getting pregnant is a choice. People do not have to have children to survive. In fact, adding a child to a low income families expenses could make it harder to survive. The choice to have children should not be made lightly.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.