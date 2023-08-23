The best childcare provider is mom

To the editor: I was extremely disappointed with the opinion on childcare by the Daily News-Miner. Let's take a more common sense look at that issue.
Our society, both at the state and at the national level, pays for necessities for "poor" people. The working classes pay taxes to support those who don't work. One could argue that these services, such as food, health care, housing, are necessities. These people could perish without the services. Having children is a choice. Getting pregnant is a choice. People do not have to have children to survive. In fact, adding a child to a low income families expenses could make it harder to survive. The choice to have children should not be made lightly.
But there's more to this issue. Just a few days ago a community perspective by Joe Paskvan outlined future low earning by our Permanent Fund. As well, oil revenues are down from previous years and not likely to swing upward to any extent. Mr. Paskvan was adamant that future state budgets would be smaller and likely require taxation. Don't even mention the possibility of a PF dividend.
So here comes the News-Miner with "Let's spend more money we likely won't have to help people who made a poor choice." Childcare should be a choice planned for before a couple, or woman, has a child. After all, women and some men have been adamant that abortion should be a right. So what viable reason does a woman, or society, have to expect public-funded childcare?
I was born in 1957. My childcare provider's name was Mom. Mom stayed home with the kids while dad worked. That was before much of the welfare ideas blossomed and became law. I suspect that government taxation increases are a large reason why trying to be a single income family is so difficult today. Here you are advocating to add to that taxation to fund a service to people that made a choice. The News-Miner is becoming another left wing mouthpiece!