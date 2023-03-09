The balancing act of world order

To the editor: In Henry Kissinger’s unparalleled 2014 book “World Order” he begins by finding himself calling on Harry Truman as a young academic in 1961 in Kansas City. He asked Truman what in his presidency had made him most proud. Truman replied, “That we totally defeated our enemies and then brought them back to the community of nations. I would like to think that only America would have done this.”
Kissinger goes on to note that “Conscious of America’s vast power, Truman took pride above all in its humane and democratic values” and that “… Truman’s successors have followed some version of this narrative ... “
Subsequent to Kissinger’s book we find ourselves saddled with two presidents with questionable intellects whose hallmarks are long, rambling speeches saying little of consequence. Meanwhile, we are confronted with a world crisis vis-à-vis the war in Ukraine and a tension with China that threatens world stability to a degree unparalleled since the Truman administration.
Moreover, the war in Ukraine is largely due to the mishandling of foreign policy by the Obama/Clinton administration. Indeed, the Ukraine war can be directly traced to the unwillingness of the Obama administration to accept the takeover of Crimea by Russia, which was not outrageous as Crimea was a part of Russia historically until former Premier Nikita Khruschev made it a part of Ukraine during the Soviet era.
The key concept argued by Kissinger (recipient of the 1973 Nobel Peace Prize) is that world order is maintained by a balance of power whereby powerful nations prevent any one nation from destabilizing the world by taking over other sovereign nations. The most prescient of presidents in this regard was Richard M. Nixon, who opened direct negotiations with China to establish a détente to counteract the Soviet Union. This can be contrasted to the Obama and now Biden administrations’ focus on legitimacy of regimes via human rights rather than balance of power.
The bottom line here is until the Biden administration develops a spine and supplies Ukraine with serious weapons like aircraft to defend itself, while simultaneously insisting on a peace settlement recognizing the Russian hegemony over Crimea, we are in serious trouble.