To the editor: When it comes to our school board elections, the answer is Melissa Burnett for Seat D!
Melissa has been actively involved in our community. She is a familiar face in the hockey and baseball community. Weather its helping with check ins at events, running the concession stands, or helping direct tournaments, all while managing her own team, she’s there with a smile ready and eager to help wherever needed.
She has balanced budgets and managed shortfalls from Covid. She has actively helped keep local youth programs open when everything else was shutting down, and she did it successfully, leaving politics out of it and doing what was right for her community.
Melissa has sat on and been a part of many local boards here in our community including the Interior Baseball League and currently for the Greater Fairbanks Racing Association. She has the ability to bring all sides together to facilitate an agreeable solution to their differences, which will enable progress on agenda items.
Melissa is a role model. Our youth look up to her, my children look up to her, and many members of our community look up to her. I look forward to seeing Melissa on our board of education doing what she does best. That’s putting our children first.
Please do what’s best for the future of our children, vote Melissa Burnett for school board Seat D!