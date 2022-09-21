 Skip to main content
The answer is Melissa Burnett

To the editor: When it comes to our school board elections, the answer is Melissa Burnett for Seat D!

Melissa has been actively involved in our community. She is a familiar face in the hockey and baseball community. Weather its helping with check ins at events, running the concession stands, or helping direct tournaments, all while managing her own team, she’s there with a smile ready and eager to help wherever needed.

