The airport name game

To the editor: There is a movement afoot, and what’s on the table is renaming Fairbanks international Airport after Congressman Don Young.
Before saying "Yea" or "Nay," we need to set a criterion. First and foremost, naming something after someone is usually reserved for deceased people, which Don Young is. Second, it should be based on what that person actually accomplished during the time he or she walked upon this Earth.
“At the time of his death, Don Young was the longest-serving Republican in congressional history, having been the U.S. representative for Alaska's at-large congressional district for 49 years, from 1973 until his death in 2022.”
When you first get elected, you have no seniority, hence little clout (low horsepower). Every time you get re-elected, you pick up more seniority (more horsepower). Do the math — 49 years. Say what you want about Don Young good or bad, the fact is he rode that congressional pony to the day he died with incredible horsepower, and anyone calling Alaska home benefitted. No one got more earmarks, and we all fed on the bacon. Don was a dyed-in-the-wool Republican 150% of the time. What he wasn’t was a closet Democrat.
He never retired. He committed his life to this program and for that he gets my vote to name that airport after him. What message does this show our future generation? Commitment, hard work, giving back to the state, and always getting the homework done.
I attended a public meeting about two years ago with about 50 Alaskans. It was trademark Don Young. His speech was about 10 minutes followed by 50 minutes of listening to his fellow Alaskans and answering their questions. From fish, highways, hunting, 800-pound gorilla feds, aviation, education, Second Amendment, presidents, taxes and abortion, etc, Don was on top of his game.
Put me down for a final "Yes" vote for renaming our airport. By the way, Don Young represented all Alaskans, and Fairbanks International is owned by the state of Alaska, which means to me all Alaskans should vote on it.