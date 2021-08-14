You have permission to edit this article.
The adults are failing our young people

To the editor: It is a great sadness that the school board has decided not to protect our community and our children against the more dangerous Covid-19 variant and its spread. Fairbanks is in a red alert status, and cases are increasing daily in our state.

A short-term ever-evolving mask mandate at schools would not only protect the unvaccinated elementary children, but also the most vulnerable that might live with them or close to them. Covid cases would go down and we can all probably ditch the masks at school in no time once our community cases decline.

Why are adults continually failing young people? They have failed with climate change policy, gun safety policy (school shootings), and now Covid-19 policy.

I just don’t understand how mature educated adults cannot think of children or young people and their future. We are failing them on so many levels.

Sure, you can say what you want about freedom and individual rights, but our freedoms were meant to be protected from oppression not from obligation.

We all have an obligation to young people to do everything in our power to protect them and their future.

If lack of compassion is the direction humanity is going then we have a lot more to worry about then Covid.

I hope all the policy makers will consider this in the future.

Fairbanks

