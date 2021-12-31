Thanks to the energy sector workers

To the editor: As we finish 2021 and move into 2022, it behooves us to thank our friends and neighbors working in Alaska’s energy community for their efforts this year.
Even under near-constant attacks from environmentalists and a federal administration bent on demonizing and destroying traditional energy jobs, men and women across our great state have gone to work each day to responsibly develop our vast natural resources.
Those direct jobs — and the indirect ones driven by energy creation — make up more than one quarter of our state’s private sector economy. The revenues obtained by those jobs pay for state and local services and are tremendous drivers of philanthropic giving throughout Alaska. Frontline energy jobs keep lights on, temperatures regulated, Internet connected and Alaskans safe and comfortable.
Thanks, energy community, for all that you do for Alaska. We at Power The Future appreciate you.
Rick Whitbeck, director of Power the Future
Anchorage