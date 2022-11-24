Thanks to all who stepped up to run

To the editor: It’s Thanksgiving time.
I would like to recognize and thank all those who ran for office in the midterm elections in Alaska, especially all those who ran and lost. Anyone who has been involved in the election process recognizes the huge amount of time and effort that candidates and their supporters must put forth to be continuously before the public for months up to the days that the votes are counted. It certainly isn’t all fun.
The winners receive their reward for their efforts and with their supporters have reasons for celebration. The losers may have little reward other than perhaps they traveled the state and met a lot of people. They may have little idea why, with their great efforts to communicate, were not successful in their pursuit of office. Some may run again in the future. I hope the best will do so because we do need energetic, intelligent people with diverse backgrounds to be the future leaders of the state of Alaska.
My thanks to the losers and my congratulations to the winners.