Thanks to all who stepped up to run

To the editor: It’s Thanksgiving time.

I would like to recognize and thank all those who ran for office in the midterm elections in Alaska, especially all those who ran and lost. Anyone who has been involved in the election process recognizes the huge amount of time and effort that candidates and their supporters must put forth to be continuously before the public for months up to the days that the votes are counted. It certainly isn’t all fun.

