Thanks, lineman, but side-eye for the GVEA board

To the editor: We are about to start day three of no power on Eielson Farm Road. But am feeling relieved that all the recreational properties on Harding Lake have had their power restored.

Anyone who has an ONX map app can see the property owners surrounding Harding Lake reads like a who’s who of influential political figures in Fairbanks. The line workers for GVEA are probably the hardest working individuals employed in Alaska, and I and all of the Interior Alaska thank you for the amazing work you do — thank you! The self-centered interests of the GVEA Board is the complete opposite. You are an embarrassment to the community shame on you and your hypocrisy. From your fuel surcharges to your pathetic good ole boy policies, your day will come here or in the next world.

Marl Renson,

North Pole

