Thanks for the history

To the editor: It’s a treat every Monday to see what fascinating bit of Fairbanks’ history Joan Skilbred and the Pioneers of the Fairbanks Igloos present to us. I invariably find them engagingly written, informative and often inspiring. My sincere thanks to the Pioneers who provide this delightful service!
Guidelines
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor seeks to fast track second Permanent Fund dividend to Alaskans
- Steven Downs found guilty of first-degree murder in Sophie Sergie's death
- Home values have risen sharply and assessment notices are reflecting it
- Multiple animals die in North Pole barn fire; owners hope to rebuild and pursue local food production goals
- Fort Wainwright soldier arrested on sex abuse of a minor charges
- Sen. Murkowski warns against 'false narrative' over U.S. Capitol riot
- The borough has one code enforcement officer. The mayor wants to make it two.
- What is Joe Biden thinking?
- University's Covid response is dismal
- Jurors begin deliberations in Steven Downs murder trial
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.