Thanks for asking, but it's not me

To the editor: Several times in the last few weeks I’ve been asked if I’m running for Borough Assembly. I assure you, I am not. The confusion likely comes from the fact that there is another Lance running. While I would typically support someone named Lance as I believe us Lances are smarter, stronger and better looking than other people, I am choosing to support Kristan Kelly for Assembly Seat G.
I’ve lived in Fairbanks nearly my entire life, and I love our community. I’m a business owner and parent who wants to see economic growth and job opportunities for my kids so that they choose to stay here. Kristan’s moderate approach to budgets, borough services, property taxes and economic development is far more in line with my vision for our community, it’s growth and long term prosperity than this Other Lance whose vision is the exact opposite.
Like it or not, our economy is built on the military and mineral extraction. Maintaining borough services, supporting UAF and improving our schools are critical for attracting new business, industry, families and the military. The Other Lance does not understand this basic construct.
The Other Lance is out of touch with the concept of community building. His extremist and obstructionist views and personal beliefs do not align with the hope and goal of growing a community. His agenda would not only cut borough services like the Carlson Center and gut our schools, but would cast our community as insular and unwelcoming.
My disagreement with the Other Lance is far outweighed by my enthusiasm for Kristan Kelly. Kristan has been an educator in our community for 25 years which include teaching religion and ethics at Monroe Catholic School, being the counselor for the BEST homeschool program and now working with the North Star Middle College. She is an intelligent and thoughtful person who will not only listen to her constituents, but has a vision toward making our community more inviting and attractive while the Other Lance lacks a vision other than his own narrow personal worldview.
Please join me in supporting Kristan Kelly for Assembly Seat G.