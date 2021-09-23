You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thanks for asking, but it's not me

  • Updated
  • Comments

To the editor: Several times in the last few weeks I’ve been asked if I’m running for Borough Assembly. I assure you, I am not. The confusion likely comes from the fact that there is another Lance running. While I would typically support someone named Lance as I believe us Lances are smarter, stronger and better looking than other people, I am choosing to support Kristan Kelly for Assembly Seat G.

I’ve lived in Fairbanks nearly my entire life, and I love our community. I’m a business owner and parent who wants to see economic growth and job opportunities for my kids so that they choose to stay here. Kristan’s moderate approach to budgets, borough services, property taxes and economic development is far more in line with my vision for our community, it’s growth and long term prosperity than this Other Lance whose vision is the exact opposite.

Like it or not, our economy is built on the military and mineral extraction. Maintaining borough services, supporting UAF and improving our schools are critical for attracting new business, industry, families and the military. The Other Lance does not understand this basic construct.

The Other Lance is out of touch with the concept of community building. His extremist and obstructionist views and personal beliefs do not align with the hope and goal of growing a community. His agenda would not only cut borough services like the Carlson Center and gut our schools, but would cast our community as insular and unwelcoming.

My disagreement with the Other Lance is far outweighed by my enthusiasm for Kristan Kelly. Kristan has been an educator in our community for 25 years which include teaching religion and ethics at Monroe Catholic School, being the counselor for the BEST homeschool program and now working with the North Star Middle College. She is an intelligent and thoughtful person who will not only listen to her constituents, but has a vision toward making our community more inviting and attractive while the Other Lance lacks a vision other than his own narrow personal worldview.

Please join me in supporting Kristan Kelly for Assembly Seat G.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.