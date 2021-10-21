To the editor: It is time for me to once again thank our grocery store workers for keeping the lights on, the doors open and the shelves stocked at their stores during this troubling time. Truck drivers, other transporters, middlemen and producers deserve a thank you as well but my greatest appreciation goes out to the people I see everyday working to allow us to put food on our tables. Thank you and God bless.
Thanking our essential workers
- Mike Silva, Fairbanks
-
- Updated
- Comments
Guidelines
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sunday evening fire at abandoned Fairbanks garage kills one
- Eielson announced as site for first Air Force micro nuclear reactor
- Three women. Three Covid experiences. Three changed minds.
- No injuries reported in Monday morning vacant motel fire
- Most Covid deaths last month were unvaccinated patients, Fairbanks Memorial reports
- IT IS DONE: Lathrop wins first ever state championship in football with 39-28 win over SOHI
- Alaska Native woman turns beading hobby into a successful business
- Grizzly bear attacks bicyclist in Cantwell
- A large batch of new Alaska Covid deaths was reported over the weekend
- ATVs to hit the highways as city, borough consider measure's implications
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.