Thankful for Sealaska's inclusion for land claims

To the editor: I would like to offer my deep-felt thanks to the Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) for voting to allow Southeast Alaska Natives to join the statewide land claims effort to settle our aboriginal land claims. In the years since the enactment of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971, we have received untold economic, social, political, and cultural benefits. Additionally, we were able to benefit from the riches of other regions as a result of Section 7 (i) of ANCSA revenue sharing provisions.

A number of regions opposed Sealaska’s inclusion in the land claims effort because we had received a partial land claims settlement for the taking of lands to create the Tongass National Forest, the Glacier Bay National Monument, and the Metlakatla Tsimshian Reservation under the Tlingit and Haida judicial settlement.

