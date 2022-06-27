To the editor: The finest double agent in World War II was a Spaniard named Juan Pujol Garcia who worked for the British. He passed on misleading “top secret” information to the Germans so well that not only did the British (secretly) give him a medal, so did Adolf Hitler. Garcia was successful in his lying because he wrapped his phony fabrications in layers of blustering pro-Nazi patriotism and fawning pandering to his Nazi audience. Hitler should have known better; after all, it was darling Adolf who said, “The great masses of the people will more easily fall victim to a big lie, than a small one.”
The difference between being a hero and being a crybaby is how a person reacts to adversity.
The finest concession speech by a losing presidential candidate was by a genuine American combat hero named John McCain. He put his patriotic belief in America ahead of his wounded ego. Pure class. The worst was by a draft-dodging, overly pampered former game-show host. He continues to lie behind his phalanx of lawyers, promulgating his unproven fiction that he was cheated. He has divided this country like no one since the Civil War. But like Juan Pujol Garcia and Adolf Hitler, he says what his followers want to hear.
— “Evil, selfish men are more self-assertive than good loyal ones; it is always they who try hardest to show off their false loyalty and their pretended abilities.” Alexander Solzhenitsyn, from “August 1914,” Chapter 48.
— “Men learn wisdom with extreme slowness, and are always ready to believe promises that flatter their secret hopes.” Joseph Conrad, from “Nostromo,” Part III, Chapter 5.
Thank you, Lisa Murkowski, for your unwavering patriotism.
Nick Rusnak
Talkeetna