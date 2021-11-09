To the editor: Thank you, Hart Pisani! You have been by far the most fun and interesting sports writer to grace the columns of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner in my many years as a reader.
Your coverage of matches, meets, games and sports was wide ranging and your reports were lively with lots of action and interest for Interior athletes, schools, clubs, families.
Your added humor was a gift. It would be at anytime but it was especially appreciated at a time when everyone was working to return to some kind of “normal” after the Covid pandemic and its consequences disrupted so much that we had taken for granted. A morning smile with an upbeat sports report was good way to start the day!
I am sure that many readers, including some who rarely read the sports page, enjoyed “Hart of the Matter” and will miss it.
Best wishes for your new professional opportunity and good luck to you — and your cat — in Iowa!
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.