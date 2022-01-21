Thank you, Golden Valley Electric Association

To the editor: I wish to thank Golden Valley Electric Association (GVEA) for the following:
Thank you GVEA for sending children and elders in Fairbanks and North Pole to hospitals and clinics due to your continued burning of coal.
Thank you GVEA for giving us, the rate payers, your top 10 ways for us, the rate payers, to save on energy yet you will not list your top 10 ways that you intend to save on energy.
Thank you GVEA for your demonstration of Christianity by worshiping the false god of money.
Thank you GVEA for allowing the rate payers to believe they have a voting voice that is kept silent or not heard when they do speak.
Thank you GVEA for not embracing the Green New Deal even though it pays better than oil industry jobs and offers a future to your children and their children and our children.
Thank you GVEA for giving us the stench of free markets unbridled — dollars before people and environment.
Thank you GVEA for not divesting from fossil fuels yet embracing it with gleeful energy.
Thank you GVEA for adding to the crisis in our ecology.
Thank you GVEA for not asking any Socratic questions or refusing to not answer them when and if they are asked.
Thank you GVEA for participating in a form of system of legalized bribery — the fossil fuel lobbyist.
Thank you GVEA for acceptance of the fossil fuel industry and normalized corruption.
Thank you GVEA for leadership in accepting mediocrity or worse.
Thank you GVEA for leadership acceptance of certified mendacity.
Thank you GVEA for marginalizing those who are not in your bubble.
Thank you GVEA for the darkness at the end of the light.