Thank you, firefighters

To the editor: Over the past few years it seems we’ve been inundated with newspaper photos of charred communities in California, heard of former Fairbanks residents losing their homes to wildfires in Oregon, and seen major electrical utilities down south go bankrupt over the incredible cost of wildfire damage where their equipment was blamed for starting the fire.
With all of this information floating around in the mind, it was alarming to hear about the five-acre Yankovitch Road fire burning in black spruce behind UAF in 80 degree weather last Friday. On behalf of myself and probably everyone else living nearby that fire, a big thank you to everyone at the Alaska Fire Service, BLM, the local fire departments, smoke jumpers, pilots, mop up crews and everyone who responded so quickly to extinguish that fire which could have gotten out of hand very quickly.
When things are running smoothly, it’s easy to take them for granted but from my perspective the only reason Fairbanks dodged a major bullet last week is because of the diligence and hard work of the fire service and all those who responded to put out that blaze. A big thank you to all those involved with Alaska’s fire response who protect our properties, livelihoods and loved ones — your work certainly does not go unnoticed or unappreciated.