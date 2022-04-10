 Skip to main content
Thank a poll worker

To the editor: Dear voters in Fairbanks, April 12 is the day that the people of Anchorage, Juneau and, hopefully, Fairbanks, along with many other states, will acknowledge the essential worker status of our Region 3 staff and all people who are election officials and workers.

Our three permanent staff go into high gear every time we have a state or federal election, choosing people to chair and co-chair at every polling precinct. They, in turn, must find the poll workers who will attend the training session, set up the polling place the night before, then work a 16-hour day to make sure every person wishing to cast a vote is assured of that constitutional right. A similar process happens with city, borough and North Pole elections.

I have been both a chair and a poll worker for every election in Fairbanks since I was first asked decades ago until Covid-19 kept me home except to vote when we did not have a mail-in ballot. Today I’m encouraging others to volunteer to take my place. I loved the camaraderie of co-workers and the greeting of each voter, year after year. And I appreciated the many sincere “Thank yous” that we are given.

Today’s political environment is causing many election officials, 1 out of 5, to decide not to continue because of threats, harassment and other vitriolic language directed toward them. What has happened to civil discourse?

Please vote in each of our elections and be informed. Please study and use civil discourse — it truly matters — daily.

