Tell the whole story of the budget crisis

To the editor: Alaska faces a dangerous fiscal crisis that is currently the topic of a legislative special session in Juneau. Alaska voters need to be informed and aware of what is at stake, but the News-Miner is failing at this critical mission.

Saturday’s lead headline blared “Governor supports PFD payout that tops $2,000.” How nice for all of us! The headline could just as truthfully stated “Governor supports over-drawing Permanent Fund by $1.5 billion,” or “Governor supports widening FY 2022 budget deficit by $150 million.” Or how about “Governor wants Legislature to take heat for implementing new taxes needed to pay for his bloated PFD payments.” Oversized PFD payments don’t happen in a vacuum — they have to be paid for somehow, and the News-Miner utterly failed to provide that context.

Dunleavy has made a political career of pandering to avarice; he promises bigger government handouts to all while pretending there will be no negative consequences to essential state services or any need to collect taxes to close the gaping deficit hole his budget would create. The truth is that the state budget has been cut by 43% over the last eight years, degrading services and deferring long-term investment in infrastructure. No more large budget cuts are possible without violating constitutional obligations to fund services such as education.

We know the governor for what he is — a demagogue who puts his political career ahead of the public interest as he eagerly tells us the lies we want to hear, rather than the hard truths we need to hear. Shame on him, but if news organizations serve as nothing but his enabling mouthpiece, shame on you. You are supposed to be journalists. It is important that you tell the whole story.

