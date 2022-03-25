Team Pierce's vision is Alaskans first

To the editor: Hello to our many friends in Fairbanks and nearby communities!
I am candidate for governor Charlie Pierce. I and my running mate, (Ret) Col. Edie Grunwald, will be in Fairbanks from March 31 to April 3. We will be speaking at several events including the Interior GOP luncheon, with the Republican Women of Fairbanks group on March 31, at meet and greets on April 1 at Pikes Landing and April 2 at the Lathrop Building, and an appearance on the "Problem Corner" radio show 11-11:30 a.m. on April 1.
Team Pierce will be sharing with the Interior our vision for restoring the Alaska state administration to an “Alaskans First” policy and work ethic.
As lieutenant governor, (Ret.) Col. Edie Grunwald will be given executive oversight for military and veterans affairs.
This bold, new approach by the Pierce administration recognizes the need to assure Alaska’s military members and veterans that they are a priority in our great state and will indeed have an executive level seat at the highest levels of Alaska state government. Edie Grunwald, retired after 31 years in the U.S. Air Force and Alaska Air National Guard, brings a knowledge and understanding of military and veterans affairs so badly needed in state government. This is especially crucial for our Fairbanks’ military community.
Alaskans have the opportunity to elect a governor that will put "Alaskans First" with issues such as fair and secure elections, a lawful PFD, no state income tax, opening up Alaska’s natural resources, business growth, commercial and sport fishing, senior citizen affairs, the Alaska Marine Highway and so many more.
Edie and I come here to share with you our vision for an “Alaskans First” government. We will listen to you and answer your questions and promise you and all Alaskans, "Results not Rhetoric.”
We look forward to meeting many of you during our trip.