Tax the billionaires

To the editor: It is long past time for those who have the most to pay their fair share. This tax day, our elected leaders need to finally do right by our families and economy by passing common-sense tax policies like extending the monthly Child Tax Credit checks and taxing billionaires and mega-corporations.

Moms and our families are hurting, and our unfair tax policies are part of the problem — but there are solutions before Congress right now that would make a big difference. Inflation is costing the average U.S. household an additional $296 per month but the monthly Child Tax Credit payments would offset that cost for most families if Congress were to extend it in the economic reconciliation package being debated right now. The monthly CTC checks make a huge difference and were responsible for an unprecedented reduction in child poverty of almost 40%.

This reduction in child poverty can be paid for by making sure the ultra-wealthy finally pay their fair share. American billionaires’ collective fortune skyrocketed by 70% during the pandemic, while families have struggled with unemployment, lack of childcare and food insecurity. Congress must tax billionaires once and for all and use that money to fund programs that lift up our families and struggling communities.

This isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s how we boost our economy for everyone.

