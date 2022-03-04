 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor

Tallying the cost of December's storm

To the editor: An article about the cost of the unexpected snow removal from December’s storms amounted to nearly a half million dollars for the city, but the article did not address the cumulative damage to the roads due to the snow removal.

Sadly, graders caused a significant amount of damage to the surface of new road systems that were installed a little as last summer. Parts of Badger Road and Chena Hot Springs Road have extensive gouges from graders. I have qualms thinking about the amount of potholes that will result from such destruction of new roads.

It was indeed a nightmare to have such a storm in December with rain for two days — especially for the suspension on all the vehicles in the area because those ruts were colossal. It is completely understandable that clearing roads was of high importance for the Department of Transportation and for anyone who dared to drive on them.

I myself was relieved to have them cleared, however, I was mortified when I saw the damages done by the snow removal. This is the price of being Alaskans; we either have good roads or we don’t. Most of the time this winter, we didn’t.

The cost of the estimated damage to roads by December’s storms is far greater than we could have imagined. To our dismay, tallying the cost of December’s storm is not over.

