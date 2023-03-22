 Skip to main content
Taking the right to choose too far

To the editor: A recent article in the News-Miner quoted Rep. Andrew Gray of Anchorage. His premise in the quote was that children are not the property of the parents. I would like to comment on that.

When a child is born a birth certificate is generated by the state with the names of the parent(s) and the name of the child as chosen by the parents. The birth certificate designates the owner of the children. That owner is then responsible for caring for the child according to state law.

