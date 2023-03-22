Taking the right to choose too far

To the editor: A recent article in the News-Miner quoted Rep. Andrew Gray of Anchorage. His premise in the quote was that children are not the property of the parents. I would like to comment on that.
When a child is born a birth certificate is generated by the state with the names of the parent(s) and the name of the child as chosen by the parents. The birth certificate designates the owner of the children. That owner is then responsible for caring for the child according to state law.
That child can only be taken from the parents (owners) by a court. If that child is not the parents’ property they have no legal right to care for, to educate, to provide medical care, for that child. Andrew Gray does not want you to own your offspring. He and others like him want the state to own your child. They, as legislators, want to dictate how and where your child is educated. They want your young child to make their own medical decisions. These are dangerous people.
In the Sunday, March 19, News-Miner, state Sen. Loki Tobin, also a danger to parents and children, says she wants to celebrate students as they “authentically are.” Loki doesn’t believe that what a child is born with is “authentic.” If a child can choose their gender and the state recognizes that choice, should the child and the rest of us also be able to choose their race? If I, as a biological male, can just choose to be a female, should I also be able to choose my race, even if it is different than the race I was born as? How far into the world of pretend should society legally allow an individual to go?