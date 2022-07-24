 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taking the lead in politics

  • Comments

To the editor: Hang in there, Old Joe. People have told me if something happens, the immediate past president takes over. Wait, that doesn’t sound right ... I better go check the Constitution.

James Taylor

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.