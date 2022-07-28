Taking pride in the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center

To the editor: You recently published a letter regarding an unpleasant visit to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center (AWCC). Please allow us to respond.
AWCC is a 5001©(3) nonprofit. All revenue from admission tickets, educational programs, and event rentals goes back to the care of our resident wildlife. Even though we have had raised our admissions rates to keep up with inflation, AWCC remains one of the most affordable attractions in Southcentral Alaska.
We have not fed the brown bears from the Bears Boardwalk for many years now. We made this change as it was in the best interest of the brown bears as they are all more comfortable and happier getting fed in a more private setting.
The bear encounter program is a revenue generator for the AWCC and wonderful educational experience for our guests. The participants of the bear encounter absolutely love it. For more information about all our educational programs, including our free daily educational programs, please visit www.alaskawildlife.org.
We apologize if our porta potties were not very clean. Please know that we have two custodians working each day to clean all the restrooms, including the porta potties, as well as pick up trash and empty the garbage cans. We do appreciate it when guests let us know when we have issues so that we can address them quickly.
Our entire staff, volunteers and board members take great pride in the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center and work diligently to make it a better place every single day. We love our animals and are dedicated to preserving Alaska’s wildlife through conservation, education, research and quality animal care.
The Team at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center