Taking community-wide action on climate change

To the editor: Climate change affects everyone, including those of us in Fairbanks.
It changes the weather, both summer and winter, often making it difficult to just live day-to-day. Consider the snow/ice storms of last winter or the wildfires and their smoke this summer. Climate change helped make those happen.
Climate change is already damaging the trails, paths and roads we use, such as through torrential rains or melting permafrost. Those things are also damaging buildings.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough is addressing climate change through its Climate Action & Adaptation Plan. This plan is about preparing for and mitigating climate change to protect the health, safety and well-being of borough residents. The plan will focus on borough operations, but it will also hopefully spur and support additional grassroots community-wide action on climate change.
If you want to find out more about what’s being done and how you can help, consider attending the FNSB Climate Action Public Summit this Saturday, Aug 13. It runs from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.