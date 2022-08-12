 Skip to main content
Taking community-wide action on climate change

To the editor: Climate change affects everyone, including those of us in Fairbanks.

It changes the weather, both summer and winter, often making it difficult to just live day-to-day. Consider the snow/ice storms of last winter or the wildfires and their smoke this summer. Climate change helped make those happen.

