Take the ore-haul drive yourself

To the editor: Recently, I drove from Tok to Fairbanks. I suggest that anyone who thinks hauling ore on this road is anything other than insane should take the drive. Think about a heavily-loaded, 95-foot tandem ore truck crawling down Tenderfoot Hill at less than 10 mph, around the right curve, brakes glowing bright red. If that doesn’t scare you, think about the downhill grade to Birch Lake. Same glowing brakes all the way to the frost heaves and the left curve at the bottom. And there are more hills between Tok and Delta.
Now picture winter.