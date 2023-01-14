Take advantage of your veterans benefits

To the editor: As a veteran and member of the community, I am writing to express my concern about the impacts that veterans who do not sign up for Veterans Affairs benefits have on other veterans and on the VA as a whole.
When veterans do not take advantage of the benefits that they have earned, it limits the budget and resources available to the VA. This can lead to reduced services and longer wait times for the veterans who do rely on the VA for their health care and other needs.
Furthermore, the budget of the VA depends on the number of veterans who are utilizing their benefits. When veterans do not sign up for benefits, it decreases the budget and subsequently limits the services and programs that the VA can offer.
Additionally, many veterans still might be struggling with physical and mental health issues, and might not be aware of the benefits and services that are available to them.
In order to ensure that all veterans have access to the quality care and services they need and deserve, it is crucial that all veterans, regardless of their service history or current circumstances, sign up for the benefits available to them through the VA.
I urge all veterans who have not yet signed up for VA benefits to do so as soon as possible. By taking advantage of the benefits they have earned, they can not only improve their own lives, but also help to ensure that the VA has the resources it needs to continue to serve all veterans.
It is a patriotic duty and a moral obligation to take advantage of the benefits one has earned through their service, to not do so, not only affects the individual veterans, but also the entire veteran’s community.
Veterans can apply online, by phone or by contacting their local veterans service organization.