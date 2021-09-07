To the editor: “Your right to swing your fist ends just short of my nose!”
I remember as kids we thought that line was hilarious. I think we imagined it in some schoolyard squabble with threats like, “Oh yeah, if you say (or do) that I’m going to knock your block (head) off!”
The ongoing catfights over Covid vaccinations and masks reminded me of that old saying.
It took me years to realize that there’s a broad principle behind the advice on the right to swing your fist. That right is limited by the expectation of fairness to others. Now many of our customs, practices and rules for everyday life reflect that limitation on “swinging your fist” in one form or another — be it disease, race, religion, economics, social standing, gender or whatever.
Today “swinging your fist” by not wearing a mask when appropriate or getting vaccinated can hit others right on the nose.
Personally, I’m grateful to my ancestors, some of whom must have had the good sense to be vaccinated against some of the world’s historic epidemics. I can at least do the same now to respect my neighbors’ noses.