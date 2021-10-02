Swamp the hospital with treats and thanks
To the editor: A few days ago I went to Costco and I picked up a bunch of candy and cookies and took them over to the hospital.
I know at least 40% of the Fairbanks and North Pole population isn’t acting like they give a, well, let’s say, hoot, about their fellow residents. Not because they are bad people but rather because they have been led so far down the rabbit hole of lies and misinformation by the vaccinated hosts of Fox News, Facebook memes, etc. that truth has become a partisan concept in their Alternative Facts world.
I know that we have a bunch of folks running for public office who think masks are an abomination against God or are dangerous despite the fact that medical workers have used them for decades, that Covid vaccines will make you magnetic while Bill Gates tracks you, that President H.W. Bush was part of a secret cabal that ate children, and that women shouldn’t rule over men. I also know we have a group of Republican “leaders” — from the governor to the mayors from Kenai through to North Pole — who similar to the road system itself have a yellow stripe running down the middle (of their backs), to some members of the Borough Assembly and school board. All of whom are either, being charitable, poorly informed or political cowards.
Fairbanks is supposed to be the Golden Heart of Alaska. I’m not feeling too sanguine about that claim these days. It feels more and more like, as the song says, a town without pity. So, this letter isn’t addressed to those above. Instead, it’s a message to the rest of us.
While the unvaccinated swamp the hospital, let’s swamp the hospital with goodies.